New York state gives out free masks to residents for poor air quality

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to the poor air quality in New York from the Canadian wildfires, Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration is offering up masks again.

Hundreds of thousands of N95-Style masks will continue to be available to New Yorkers statewide.

Emergency cell phone alerts will be used to warn New Yorkers if air quality index exceeds the 200 threshold for ‘Very Unhealthy’ air and sustained for longer than an hour.

The Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health issued an Air Quality Health Advisory after air pollution levels reached ‘Unhealthy’ and ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.’

