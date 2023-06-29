Newborn testing could see two more health conditions added to the list

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most babies are tested for serious health conditions right after they’re born, and two more conditions are under consideration in Vermont.

Currently, 33 core conditions are screened in blood testing for Vermont babies, although dozens of secondary conditions are also picked up.

The conditions come from the Federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel, or R.U.S.P.

Different states in the U.S. pick and choose which conditions they want screened for at the lab.

Two new conditions were recently added to R.U.S.P., but it’s unclear right now whether Vermont will add them to the state’s list.

The Heath Department has an advisory committee to help determine which conditions get included in the screening.

“It’s a very comprehensive process that happens at the national level and at the state level to get a condition added to a panel. And that that process involves various stakeholders, medical providers, families, payers. And the process really looks at the availability of tests, the benefit of the screen and the availability of treatments,” said Adam Poulin from the Vermont Department of Health.

Vermont’s newborn blood samples are tested as part of the UMass New England Newborn Screening Program. The lab is currently assessing the capability of testing for the two new conditions.

In the meantime, they test for newborn conditions in five states.

Director Dr. Roger Eaton says one consideration at play is cost; including supplies and specialized personnel.

Dr. Eaton calls the tests they’re doing essential to notifying parents of silent conditions right away, because babies can appear totally healthy at birth.

“If those clinical signs appear at a time when irreversible damage has already been done. We as a medical community have missed the opportunity to vastly change the quality of life that baby, because by the time the condition becomes clinically apparent, it’s too late. Then you really need to test every single baby born.” said Dr. Eaton.

Parents can opt out of the the newborn screening program, but it’s rare. What’s also rare is getting diagnosed with one of these conditions.

While abnormal readings are flagged daily, the Vermont Department of Health reports only about 100 positive diagnoses in the past 10 years.

