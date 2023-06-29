Advertise With Us
Police looking for suspect in gas station robbery

Champlain Farms in South Burlington
Champlain Farms in South Burlington(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gas station robbery Wednesday.

The robbery happened at the Champlain Farms on Williston Road around 3:15 p.m.

Police say a white man acting like he had a weapon, demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier.

The suspect fled the store on foot with the goods in hand.

He was last seen traveling toward Burlington on Williston road.

He’s described as more than 6-feet tall and thin -- with patchy facial hair -- wearing a dark bandana around his face, a black t-shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

