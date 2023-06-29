Police looking for suspect in gas station robbery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gas station robbery Wednesday.

The robbery happened at the Champlain Farms on Williston Road around 3:15 p.m.

Police say a white man acting like he had a weapon, demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier.

The suspect fled the store on foot with the goods in hand.

He was last seen traveling toward Burlington on Williston road.

He’s described as more than 6-feet tall and thin -- with patchy facial hair -- wearing a dark bandana around his face, a black t-shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.