Scott vetoes bottle bill expansion

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As anticipated, Vermont Governor Phil Scott Thursday vetoed an expansion of Vermont’s bottle bill.

The measure would have expanded the five-cent refund to water and sports drink bottles and put a 15-cent deposit on wine bottles. Backers say it will help Vermonters recycle more.

But the governor in a letter to lawmakers said it would be expensive and logistically complicated for people who don’t live near recycling centers. He also says the state should focus on its single-stream blue bin recycling system.

“It’s like a Rube Goldberg approach to recycling. Think about all the processes and steps along the way when you have to recycle and redeem your deposits,” Scott said.

Scott also says he’s concerned it could drive revenue away from the single-source system operated by Casella.

Lawmakers will have to wait till January to override. But if they return to Montpelier before that --possibly for impeachment proceedings on two Franklin County officials -- they could also vote then.

