Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Scott vetoes bottle bill expansion

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As anticipated, Vermont Governor Phil Scott Thursday vetoed an expansion of Vermont’s bottle bill.

The measure would have expanded the five-cent refund to water and sports drink bottles and put a 15-cent deposit on wine bottles. Backers say it will help Vermonters recycle more.

But the governor in a letter to lawmakers said it would be expensive and logistically complicated for people who don’t live near recycling centers. He also says the state should focus on its single-stream blue bin recycling system.

“It’s like a Rube Goldberg approach to recycling. Think about all the processes and steps along the way when you have to recycle and redeem your deposits,” Scott said.

Scott also says he’s concerned it could drive revenue away from the single-source system operated by Casella.

Lawmakers will have to wait till January to override. But if they return to Montpelier before that --possibly for impeachment proceedings on two Franklin County officials -- they could also vote then.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers pass budget, override 5 of 8 vetoes

Will bottle bill make it to finish line?

Expanded Vt. bottle bill passes preliminary Senate vote

Proposed bottle bill expansion could alter redemption processes

Would a bigger deposit on bottles incentivize more recycling?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments in Colchester.
Neighbors left worried as police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Man’s death awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea was not suspicious, autopsy says
Champlain Farms in South Burlington
Police looking for suspect in gas station robbery
File image
Faced with dwindling troopers, Vt. State Police realign staffing
File photo
South Burlington Police investigating carjacking outside apartments

Latest News

Bird bike-share is up and running in the Burlington area.
New Burlington bike-share program celebrates launch
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Medical professionals share mower safety tips for summer season
FILE
Newborn testing could see two more health conditions added to the list