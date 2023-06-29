Soggy weather, wildfires make for gloomy start to summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - To say it’s been a gloomy June is an understatement.

“I’m from here and I’ve never seen a June like this. It’s wild,” said Emilio Macy of Burlington. “I’ve spent a lot of time inside or working but that’s about it. Where’s the summer?”

On the calendar, summer began on June 21, but with almost every day this month seeing cloudy skies and rain showers, many people are wondering when the sunshine will return.

“I really have not been enjoying the rain at all. I really want some sunny weather. I’m really sick of how wet and rainy it’s been,” added Burlington’s Rebecka Rawson. “I get really depressed when it’s not sunny and warm. It’s just like you start to feel blue, you just don’t feel yourself, you don’t feel good.”

Brooke Taber with the National Weather Service says they know the reason why it’s been such a drab summer so far. “We’ve had a very unsettled weather pattern in the last seven to 14 days across most of northern New York and Vermont. And that’s all been an area of really slow-moving pressure across the region and has provided us with plenty of clouds, areas of showers and embedded thunderstorms,” he said.

But he says the precipitation isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and that the weather may be brightening up for the weekend. “We were in you know very dry before this in May into June. So, that’s helped to absorb some of the moisture into the ground. We’re seeing some indications that this pattern will break down towards the middle to end of next week,” he said.

Along with the storm clouds, smoke from the Canadian wildfires is impacting air quality and leaving behind a haziness that’s hard to miss. Vermont officials say it’s important to remember to keep the air quality levels in mind as alerts are issued. “We’re used to having pretty good air quality in Vermont, and this is a wakeup call that how important our air quality is and to be mindful of that. It should still be okay for most people to be active outside, but anyone could potentially feel some impacts and those with known respiratory problems or cardiac problems could be more likely to experience some shortness of breath or other acute symptoms,” said the Vermont DEC’s Bennet Leon.

Despite the slow start to summer, people say they won’t let it get them down and are hopeful for a clear and sunny end to the season. “I’m thinking positive and you know, you can’t control it -- it’s Mother Nature,” said Susie.

“If it’s gloomy through summer, we still have fall!” said Corey Wilson of Burlington.

Air quality forecasts are predicting the air quality Friday could deteriorate Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.