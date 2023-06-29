South Burlington investigating a carjacking outside apartment complex

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a man they say stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday.

Police say it happened just before 2:00 p.m. in a parking garage on Farrell Street. They say a black man approached three people inside a 2021 Nissan Altima brandishing a semi-automatic pistol.

Police say the suspect got behind the wheel and took off. It’s a black sedan with Vermont plates KKY 428.

The suspect and another person were seen arriving to the parking garage in a late-model grey BMW.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.