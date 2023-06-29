State leaders push for e-bike use with new incentives

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders are wheeling in green options trying to get more people to quit cars.

The Vermont eBike Incentive Program, which first launched in July 2022, is offering income-eligible Vermonters a pre-paid voucher to get an electric bike. This is the second time e-bike funding is being offered, with program first launching last year.

It’s first come, first serve until the entire $150,000 grant runs out. Eligible electric bikes must meet minimum safety standards and cannot exceed maximum price levels of a base MSRP of $4,000 for single bikes and $5,000 for electric cargo bikes. The list of other requirements for this incentive can be found on the Drive Electric Vermont website.

