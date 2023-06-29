Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

U.S. Senate passes bill to combat foreign lobbying

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - One local lawmaker claims American democracy is being threatened, but a new bill passed by the Senate aims to fix that.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan co-sponsored the disclosing foreign influence in lobbying act.

In the U.S. lobbyists have to register their activities with the government, but a number of organizations have identified a loophole they say the Chinese government has used in the past to influence policy.

This act would make it clear that foreign governments or political parties involved in lobbying must be disclosed.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments in Colchester.
Neighbors left worried as police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment
File image
Faced with dwindling troopers, Vt. State Police realign staffing
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas...
Delta flight makes emergency landing at airport without nose gear
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Man’s death awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea was not suspicious, autopsy says
The longtime number two man in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Monsignor John...
Interim administrator named to lead Vt. Catholics when bishop leaves

Latest News

FILE
Newborn testing could see two more health conditions added to the list
Newborn testing could see two more health conditions added to the list
FILE
Vt. congressional delegation tackles youth mental health
Vt. congressional delegation tackles youth mental health