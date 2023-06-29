U.S. Senate passes bill to combat foreign lobbying

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - One local lawmaker claims American democracy is being threatened, but a new bill passed by the Senate aims to fix that.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan co-sponsored the disclosing foreign influence in lobbying act.

In the U.S. lobbyists have to register their activities with the government, but a number of organizations have identified a loophole they say the Chinese government has used in the past to influence policy.

This act would make it clear that foreign governments or political parties involved in lobbying must be disclosed.

