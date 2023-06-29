Vt. congressional delegation tackles youth mental health

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is switching gears from environmental health to mental health.

Balint, Sanders and Welch will be at Spaulding High School in Barre to hear from students, parents, teachers, and doctors about the challenges young Vermonters face.

In 2021, youth mental health was deemed a national emergency by a collection of medical organizations, and now suicide is one of the leading causes of death for young people.

In a Vermont survey in 2021, 35% of high schoolers and about 20% of middle schoolers in Vermont reported poor mental health.

That event is tonight at 7;00 p.m. in Barre.

