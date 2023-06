BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Air National Guard is hosting a regional flyby over Vermont and parts of New York for the 4th of July.

The display is intended as a heartfelt thank you -- to the community -- for supporting our armed forces.

The flyover is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. and will feature F-35s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.