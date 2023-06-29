What will SCOTUS affirmative action ruling mean for local college admissions?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colleges and public officials around the region are pondering what Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action means for them.

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

“This is a decision that moves us much more to a colorblind approach to constitutional law, but not entirely colorblind,” said Rod Smolla, the president of Vermont Law and Graduate School. He says there’s always a debate about how America should think about equality -- whether the rules of the game should be the same for everyone or whether institutions should mirror the diversity in society. “You can judge the character of an applicant but you can’t use race as the surrogate factor.”

Smolla says the ruling will have less of an impact on mission-driven schools, which take applicants’ values into account. But he says it will have a greater impact at schools that judge more on academic credentials.

The University of Vermont responded to the decision in a statement saying it’s “committed to inclusive excellence and its admissions practices reflect that university-wide commitment... ...We are carefully studying today’s decision to ensure that we achieve all of our goals for student recruitment, retention and success in a sound and lawful manner.”

At Norwich University, officials say they don’t consider race as a factor in the admissions process.

In New York, SUNY Chancellor John King said in a statement that the egregious ruling was an attempt “to pull our nation backwards in the journey toward equity and civil rights.” He continued that Black and Latino students are still underrepresented as students, faculty members, and administrators. “At SUNY, our resolve to provide opportunity for all has never been stronger. The commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will continue to be a factor in every goal we pursue, every program we create, every policy we promulgate, and every decision we make.”

With the start of Vermont State University joining multiple campuses around the state this summer, Maurice Ouimet, vice president of admissions for Vermont State University, says the Supreme Court’s decision is just another hurdle they’ll have to face.

Governor Phil Scott says he and others are still determining what the ruling means for Vermont institutions. “I don’t know what effect that will have on Vermont or how broad it will be either,” he said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the decision a “dark day for democracy and equality.”

But New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted that the state banned affirmative action in higher education over a decade ago and that he was glad to see the Supreme Court following suit.

Smolla says the decision could have wide-ranging implications beyond colleges and into the workplace. “For almost any aspect of society in which institutions have sought to diversify themselves by taking race into account,” he said. But he adds a pair of separate Supreme Court decisions say the government can take race into account when it comes to voting access.

Affirmative action’s roots in the country go back to the Reconstruction Era after the Civil War, when Congress passed the 14th Amendment providing all Americans with equal legal protections. Vermont Racial Justice Alliance executive director Mark Hughes says deep-rooted inequities still exist from employment to education to housing and economic opportunity. “What I’d really love to see is for this to turn into a conversation about the 14th Amendment being further eroded and exploIted and the fact that equal protection under the law is an issue,” he said.

Hughes adds that he will begin engaging with lawmakers to see if they can draft a constitutional amendment codifying the 14th Amendment into the state constitution.

