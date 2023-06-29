BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Between the rain, the humidity and wildfire smoke, it seems like we can’t catch a break in the weather lately. Unfortunately while the clouds clear out for most of Friday, we’ll be dealing with smoke and reduced air quality. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Vermont and New York through Friday night. Smoke may cause respiratory irritation, and sensitive groups should limit time outdoors. It looks like smoke will linger into Saturday too.

Clouds decrease overnight, leading to a cooler, clearer, less muggy night than most this week. A few spots in the Adirondacks or Northeast Kingdom could dip into the 40s, but most spots will see temperatures bottom out in the 50s to low 60s. There will likely be some areas of fog by morning too.

What would otherwise be a mostly sunny start to Friday will be at least a little bit obscured by wildfire smoke. Fewer clouds will allow temperatures to return to the 80s by afternoon. Shower and storm chances will be low compared to other recent days, but not zero. Still keep an ear out for thunder late in the day, but aside from the smoke it will be a decent day overall.

It will get very muggy again for the weekend. There will be a chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms again on Saturday, and most days thereafter. The start of next week, including the 3rd and 4th of July, will feel a lot like most of this week. We can’t predict exactly which towns those showers and storms will impact on any given day, but they will be around. No day looks like a total washout though.

Be sure to check back with the Max Advantage Weather Team for the latest smoke and rain forecast as we get closer to the weekend and the Fourth of July holiday.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

