BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! So far, this week has been rainy, stormy and muggy. We will be getting a bit of a break from that kind of weather today and Friday as the slow-moving low pressure system that has been giving us all that active weather finally drifts away to the east. There will be just a few, scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

However, as that system departs, it will be replaced with some of that smoke from the Canadian wildfires. That smoky haze will stick around through tonight and a bit into Friday.

Most of Friday will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few showers & t-storms firing up again, mainly late in the afternoon & evening.

There will be a better chance for some showers & t-storms over the weekend, but it won’t be a total washout each day, either. There will be some sunshine, but you may have to dodge numerous showers & t-storms.

Monday & Tuesday, the 3rd and 4th of July are looking a little better - partly sunny skies - but a few showers can’t be ruled out. And that goes for Wednesday as well.

If you have respiratory issues, you will need to curtail your outdoor activities over the next couple of days, or stay indoors altogether. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will keep you updated on the latest developments in our weather and air quality, on-air and online. -Gary

