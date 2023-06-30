Authorities searching for missing NEK man

ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are searching for a missing Albany man.

The Vermont State Police say Brock Adams, 43, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at a home on Park Street in Morrisville after leaving work nearby. Officials say he was expected to return to his home in Albany but never arrived.

He was last seen driving a silver 2018 Nissan Altima with Vermont license plate HXY606.

Police are asking that anyone who sees him contact the Derby Barracks: 802-334-8881.

