Authorities searching for missing NEK man

Brock Adams
Brock Adams(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are searching for a missing Albany man.

The Vermont State Police say Brock Adams, 43, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at a home on Park Street in Morrisville after leaving work nearby. Officials say he was expected to return to his home in Albany but never arrived.

He was last seen driving a silver 2018 Nissan Altima with Vermont license plate HXY606.

Police are asking that anyone who sees him contact the Derby Barracks: 802-334-8881.

