Critics say SCOTUS’s same-sex ruling opens door to discrimination

By Cam Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ACLU of Vermont says Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing a Colorado business to turn away a same-sex couple under religious grounds opens the door to other types of discrimination.

In a defeat for gay rights, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled on Friday that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.

The majority opinion framed the issue as a matter of free speech, but the ACLU of Vermont’s Harrison Stark says the decision will allow a range of businesses to discriminate. “It’s a foundational Vermont value that no individual should be turned away from a place of business because of their race, their ethnicity, because of their sexual orientation, their gender identity, and what the Supreme Court has done in this case is essentially open the door a crack for at least some businesses to do just that,” Stark said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the ruling would have a chilling effect and was another example of the court’s rolling back LGBTQ+ rights and protections.

