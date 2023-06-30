DCF reports uptick in child abuse reports

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second year in a row, Vermont’s Department for Children and Families saw an uptick in child abuse reports last year.

Vermont saw a roughly six percent increase -- or just shy of 20,000 reports to the state, according to the Child Protection in Vermont Report for 2022.

Reports of child abuse and neglect dropped off during the pandemic because officials say abuse at home was out of sight of teachers and other mandatory reporters.

State officials say they are working on a new plan approved by the federal government to give communities more tools to prevent child abuse.

