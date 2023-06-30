Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

DCF reports uptick in child abuse reports

File image
File image(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second year in a row, Vermont’s Department for Children and Families saw an uptick in child abuse reports last year.

Vermont saw a roughly six percent increase -- or just shy of 20,000 reports to the state, according to the Child Protection in Vermont Report for 2022.

Reports of child abuse and neglect dropped off during the pandemic because officials say abuse at home was out of sight of teachers and other mandatory reporters.

State officials say they are working on a new plan approved by the federal government to give communities more tools to prevent child abuse.

Related Stories:

Gov. Scott, lawmakers spotlight child abuse

Senate bill would repeal clergy exemption for reporting child abuse

Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process

Report: Vt. child abuse cases see post-pandemic bump

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Champlain Farms in South Burlington
Police looking for suspect in gas station robbery
Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments in Colchester.
Neighbors left worried as police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment
EMS crews respond to a motorcycle crash on Route 15 In Essex Jct. Thursday.
Essex Junction crash sends one to the hospital
File photo
South Burlington Police investigating carjacking outside apartments
Courtesy: Robin Bradley
Region remains under air quality alert

Latest News

Higher prices not deterring fireworks sales
File photo
TSA comes up with fix for gender-biased technology
File photo
How to keep your devices safe when traveling
How to keep your devices safe when traveling