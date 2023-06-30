Essex Junction crash sends one to the hospital

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving a motorcycle sent at least one person to the hospital Thursday night.

WCAX’s cameras were there right after it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Route 15, near the Fort Ethan Allen Industrial Park.

The crash appears to have occurred in the westbound lanes heading towards Essex Junction from Colchester.

At least one man was receiving medical attention on the ground and then carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.

The motorcycle was laying on its side in the median.

Essex Police isn’t providing any details at this time.

