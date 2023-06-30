Fisher becomes youngest ever late model winner at Thunder Road

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Kaiden Fisher was the youngest to ever win a Street Stock race at Thunder Road, then followed that up by becoming the youngest to ever win a Flying Tiger race at the track. Now, the 15-year old from Shelburne is the youngest ever winner in Thunder Road’s top division, the Late Models.

Fisher claimed his first late model win Thursday night, using lapped traffic to beat Governor Phil Scott to the outside about 35 laps in. He then held off a challenge from Brandon Lanphear down the stretch to claim the victory.

“This is really cool to be one of the winners in the late models,” Fisher said after the race. “Not everyone gets to do this and I’m grateful for that. Super exciting and I’m very grateful to be able to be here and to do this. And thanks to Thunder Road for letting young kids my age race.”

In the Tigers, Jason Pelkey claimed the 75-lap second leg of the Myers Triple Crown Series. This one was admittedly a bit stop and start, with caution flags all over the place in the first half of the race. But by lap 40, Pelkey was able to take the initiative, and he would hold off a horde of challengers. Mike McAskill gave him the toughest test much of the way in the #3 car, but he would never quite get to the outside. Sam Caron, the defending champ, would end up getting by McAskill but he couldn’t quite catch Pelkey.

The street stocks was a battle the whole way. Chris Davis in the #69 car started on the pole, and he would have to fend off a fierce challenge from Dean Switser Jr. in the #16. Switser pushed to the outside trying to find that space, but Davis expertly cutting him off the whole way. The yellow flag would come out late to give Switser one more shot, but Davis able to hold off a slight bump. Eventually Jeffrey Martin able to get by Switser, but it was Davis holding on for the win, his second career checkered flag and first of the season.

