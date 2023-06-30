Haze or not, Burlington gears up for July 3 fireworks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Burlington’s beloved fireworks display go up in smoke? Burlington officials are predicting a crowd of up to 25,000 at Monday’s display. Even with the possibility of the colorful display being marred by wildfire haze, officials say the show will go on.

“If the fireworks go up behind a little bit of a haze, then they go up behind a little bit of a haze -- but we do plan on putting the fireworks up. We would ask that people not spend too much time in the outdoors if the air quality really isn’t going to be good,” Gary Rogers with Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront

He says they’ve never canceled the event and would find a window of time for the fireworks if it rains. With fingers crossed for good conditions, visitors can catch live performances from Sambutucada and The Motts and enjoy over a dozen food trucks starting at 5 p.m. Plus, a new drone display will usher in the fireworks at 9:30.

“There are 100 drones that are set to go up and make some really cool lighted pictures in the sky,” Rogers said

Old comers and new faces alike look forward to the festivities.

“We don’t know what to expect. We’ve never been here before because we’re new, so it’s going to be very exciting. Ice cream and fireworks -- what more could you hope for?” said Gina Geoghegan.

For those driving, Rogers recommends parking at UVM’s Patrick Gym and Gutterson Field House parking lots. They can catch a free shuttle ride starting at three and ending at 11:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.