Higher prices not deterring fireworks sales

File photo
File photo(Lukas Walls)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - As we enter the holiday weekend, fireworks are flying off the shelves.

Local retailer Northstar Fireworks -- with stores in East Montpelier and Bradford -- says business is booming. People have been stocking up on fireworks and they expect it to continue through the weekend. They say there has been a rise in prices nationwide due to material costs increasing, but that hasn’t slowed sales.

“Fireworks are often seen as an integral part of our festive events and people are still willing to spend on them despite the little increase in costs,” said the store’s Richard Swenson.

A reminder that under Vermont law, you are required to have a permit to discharge fireworks and each town has different regulations.

