How to keep your devices safe when traveling

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is underway and families are packing their bags for travel. And for many, that means taking the cell phone and lots of other devices.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips on making traveling with all those devices less stressful. They suggest trying to limit yourself to the bare necessities, remembering that any devices you take with you will need looking after.

“We’re encouraging people only take what you need. There’s no need for a cell phone, a tablet, and your laptop. If you limit yourself to the bare necessities, this will help protect you in the long run. Less devices to keep track of. Keep up to date and keep secure,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

Other tips include never leaving devices unattended or in the care of a stranger. If you must use a public USB port, avoid potential “juice jacking” by choosing to charge only without sharing data when prompted by your device. Adjust your settings, including turning on the “find my phone” feature so you can track your device if it gets lost and disable it if it’s stolen. And if you stream on a foreign device, don’t forget to log out.

