Local leader supports state medical stockpile funding

A local leader says lessons learned from the pandemic have her prioritizing medical stockpiling.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A local leader says lessons learned from the pandemic have her prioritizing medical stockpiling.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan introduced The State Strategic Stockpile Act of 2023.

The goal of the bill is to expand on efforts to create a state stockpile grant program as well as make the Strategic National Stockpile more effective. The new bill would extend the grant program through 2028.

The senator said during the pandemic, it became a clear necessity to have medical equipment ready to go during an emergency.

