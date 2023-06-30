Most Burlington beaches closed due to blue-green algae

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All but one Burlington beaches were closed Friday following reported cyanobacteria blooms.

Burlington officials say as of 12 p.m., Leddy Beach, North Beach, and Texaco Beach are closed. Only Oakledge Park beaches are still open.

It’s the second closure this week, after heavy rains contributed to another closure Sunday.

Related Stories:

Burlington beaches reopen following closures forced by blue-green algae

Hinesburg tree planting aimed at water quality improvement

Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

Burlington making strides at reducing combined sewer overflows

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.