Most Burlington beaches closed due to blue-green algae

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All but one Burlington beaches were closed Friday following reported cyanobacteria blooms.

Burlington officials say as of 12 p.m., Leddy Beach, North Beach, and Texaco Beach are closed. Only Oakledge Park beaches are still open.

It’s the second closure this week, after heavy rains contributed to another closure Sunday.

