Police investigating reported Middlebury gun incident

VSP say multiple law-enforcement agencies were responding to an “emergency situation” at a home...
VSP say multiple law-enforcement agencies were responding to an “emergency situation” at a home on Seymour Street in Middlebury.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating reports of a gun-related incident in Middlebury Friday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say multiple law-enforcement agencies were responding to an “emergency situation” at a home on Seymour Street after reports of gunfire that began at about 1:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the incident appears to be contained but they are asking the public to avoid Seymour Street near Elm Street and Lucius Shaw Lane.

There were no other immediate details.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

