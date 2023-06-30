Presidential campaigning heats up in New Hampshire

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It was a big week in New Hampshire for Republican presidential hopefuls. Several candidates were on the ground in the Granite State working to build a base of support.

The first-in-the-nation primary is starting to heat up for Republicans in the Granite State despite national Democrats’ efforts to push the state out of its top spot. According to the most recent polling out of New Hampshire, former President Trump has a commanding lead over the other declared candidates in the race.

The results are not a surprise to Linda Fowler, a political science professor at Dartmouth College. “He has name recognition, he has this committed base,” Fowler said. Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, is running a distant second, though Fowler says it is still very early in the process. “The period we are in is this invisible primary. it’s where you get endorsements, where you cultivate volunteers, where you raise money.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is polling third. He has been attacking Trump at every turn, statements that Fowler says will likely resonate with voters. “They are strong, they are forceful, and I think in a state like this, that could make a difference,” she said.

Former ambassador Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, round out the top five. At the back of the pack is Mike Pence, though Fowler says don’t count him out just yet. “He is somebody -- despite his very conservative views -- that I think would not be as offensive to Independents as DeSantis or Trump,” Fowler said.

One person who will not be in the race is New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. “I’m trying to be the best host I can,” Sununu said this week. He says he’ll be welcoming all the candidates to the state over the next several months, but that it’s up to them to win over voters. “We got to really look you in the buy and buy off on you as a person in terms of character before we get to the policy and that is an amazing first filter, not just for New Hampshire but for the rest of the country.”

Nikki Haley and Tim Scott have scheduled trips to New Hampshire next week.

