Richford says goodbye to Sweat-Comings smokestack

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite being dormant for decades, the town of Richford’s signature smokestack was the center of attention Friday morning.

Brick by brick, what’s left of the former Sweat-Comings furniture factory smokestack came tumbling down before a sea of onlookers.

“You saw how it took an hour? I’ve seen smokestacks go over in minutes. It was well built,” said Eric Collins, a local resident who has been involved with efforts to save buildings leftover from the shuttered business.

In the early 2000s, a number of former Sweat-Comings buildings came down, unable to be salvaged. Within the past 20 years, Northern Tier Center for Health, or NOTCH, has come into control of what’s left of the property.

“We had an incident when we moved to the building where it got struck by lightning, so we had to fix it at that point. The board was pretty adamant that they wanted to fix it and not demolish it,” said NOTCH’s Kathy Benoit.

It was fixed 15 years ago, but Benoit says the structure in the last year has really deteriorated, with cracks in the adjacent boiler room, bricks falling, and sinkholes in the parking lot. “We felt like the safety concerns, they were more prominent than the historical aspect of it for the community,” she said.

While most folks we spoke to understand the need to tear it down, the common sentiment was sadness to see another piece of Richford’s history go. “I remember what it looked like when I was a kid,” said Arkie Pond, who was born and raised in town. He says he recalls when coal-fired kilns were used to dry out the lumber used to make the Sweat-Comings maple furniture. “The coal left dust on cars and the houses around here, and some of the people put a petition up. Well, they gave it to the owners. So, anyone that signed the petition could not buy furniture at discount, they had to go somewhere else to buy it.”

Pond says after a strike in the ‘60s and some hard times, Sweat-Comings shut down in the ‘90s. He says it was no surprise, per se, but still a bummer. “It’s a shame but the environment’s changed. You could get anything you wanted in town, right in town. Now, you can’t. But with the cars... Amazon... you can get what you need anytime you need it,” he said.

Though the signature smokestack is now down, there are plans to honor the former factory, with NOTCH hanging on to bricks and relics from inside the boiler room, in the hopes of turning it into a community gathering place along the riverbank.

The folks at NOTCH say the immediate plan for the newfound space is to add parking.

