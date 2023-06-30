Stuck in Vt: Exploring Ken Mills’ secret sculpture garden
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ken Mills has worked as a landscape architect for two decades, while also cultivating the acre and a half of outdoor space behind his northern Chittenden County home.
Called Studio JuJu, the elaborate parklike area includes a screened-in waterfall and koi pond, massive ornate doors, metal sculptures galore, a stone labyrinth, and an iron bridge.
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got a tour of Mills’ secret garden for her latest episode.
