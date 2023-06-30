High Court student loan forgiveness ruling hits home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters carrying student loan debt say they are dismayed by Friday’s Supreme Court decision to reject President Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loan debt.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan that would have erased up to $20,000 in student loans.

For some borrowers like Emily Ross, getting her degree from the University of Vermont came with thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt.

“I’m so grateful for the education that I got but being strapped with so much debt has obviously been problematic as I’ve moved through life and have made a career for myself,” she said.

Sierra Downs, a Boston University graduate, says the decision to remove the potential relief will cause further financial hardship. “Financially, trying to save for a house or even just helping to pay rent -- they’re really big decisions and it just kind of keeps things on pause for some time,” she said.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, more than 75,000 Vermonters have federal student loan debt, with an average of just over $37,000 to pay back.

John Pelletier, the director of Champlain College’s Financial Literacy Center, says he saw the ruling coming based on the High Court’s decision in another case last summer and that the Biden Administration should have known too. “I felt when the program was announced in August, it was kind of reckless to do, because again, I fear people might rely on it,” he said.

Pelletier says for many, not having to make payments during the pandemic meant they could use their money in other ways, like an auto loan or a mortgage, and that it will come as a shock when payments resume in October. “With the assumption that that cash was freed up for other of life’s necessities and now they’re in a terrible situation because they can’t afford both. They can’t afford the loans and the additional obligations,” he said. Pelletier says people who find themselves in that situation should reach out to their lender to explore repayment options.

Scott Giles with the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation agrees. “They’ve got repayment plans that are really targeted towards meeting the challenges that particularly young borrowers have, or borrowers that have lower-middle income. We encourage people to get into those programs now so that when payments resume, they’re already set up on the path to success,” he said.

Giles says those who have extra money now, it would be beneficial to pay down the loans while the interest rates are still paused.

