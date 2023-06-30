Travelers embark on busy holiday weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The busy Independence Day holiday weekend has arrived and travelers are hitting the road or taking to the skies in droves.

AAA says to expect more cars on the road than last year. That’s mainly due to last year’s record-high gas prices coming down more than a dollar.

Travelers from around the world going through Burlington Friday.

“I’m here for a business trip and just traveling to go to Los Angeles. I was flying into New York City,” said Tizian Wittmann from Germany.

“I’m going to be back here for the fireworks on the third, but right now I’m headed to Denver, Colorado to see the band Dead & Company in Boulder and I’m super excited,” said Greg Goetsch of Burlington.

After a chaotic week of air travel, most carriers are back on schedule.

“We got a text about severe thunderstorms in Denver. A little worried about that but it’s probably fine,” said Isabel Moustakas of Berlin.

Airport director Nic Longo says the airport is at 95% of outbound passengers compared to before the pandemic and he’s excited for the rest of the summer. “Our summer projections are looking extremely busy, which is very exciting to see. This weekend is not going to be our busiest,” he said.

Despite cheaper gas, some travelers remain wary. “I would think twice about going anywhere long distance, like a vacation to Maine or something like that,” said Jeanne Peters of Vergennes.

Others say they’re happy to see prices at the pump come down but still don’t want to drive too much. “Last summer it was definitely noticeable when it was over $5. You paused before taking any trip. I think that we still don’t want to overuse it but we are more likely to use it,” said Lynn Livingston from New York.

Dan Goodman with AAA says no matter how you are traveling, make sure to budget in some more time than normal with millions on the road. “For those who are driving and fine -- the roads, the airports, the planes are going to be really busy. So, it’s about just being prepared for that. Pack your patience, leave early. If you’re driving, if you have to go to the airport, get there even earlier than normal,” he said.

Goodman says if you are leaving Saturday, it’s best to leave before noon because it’s going to be a busy weekend on the roads.

