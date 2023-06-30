TSA comes up with fix for gender-biased technology

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Transportation Security Administration says they fixed a flaw in airport security screenings that led to unnecessary and often uncomfortable pat downs for transgender travelers.

The TSA last week debuted new screening technology that takes gender out of the equation. Now, when passengers go through the checkpoint, agents won’t be selecting whether to screen them as male or female, they’ll simply hit a “go” button.

Chuck Woyat, TSA director of federal security for Vermont, says the enhanced imaging also improves safety. “This particular update to this machine will allow us to have less alarms as they come through the machine. So, less times we need to touch them on the back end. But it also gave us an enhanced capability on the detection side, so we’re also getting enhanced threat detection,” he said.

Woyat says the technology has rolled out without any issues.

