Vt. Congressional Delegation outlines youth mental health efforts

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Congressional delegation held a roundtable to address what they’re calling the youth mental health crisis.

According to the CDC’s latest youth risk behavior survey, 35% of Vermont high schoolers and 29% of middle schoolers reported experiencing poor mental health “most of the time or always” in 2021.

Vermont’s Congressional Delegation was in Barre to discuss with students, parents, educators, and medical professionals.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Peter Welch, and Representative Becca Balint all emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach to the mental health crisis.

They say tackling this issue starts at the school level and goes all the way up to the federal level.

“First of all we need to have a more honest conversation about the struggles that youth are having right now,” said Rep. Balint.

Representative Balint said having mental health first aid available to students is a priority for her, especially in the digital age.

“There is no shortage of ideas, I think we just need to start by acknowledging that we’re in a different moment right now than we have been in years,” said Rep. Balint.

“The whole explosion of the internet and social media has consequences that we’re just now trying to catch up with,” said Sen. Welch.

Senator Welch said it’s time to have a dedicated governmental agency with the hopes of dissuading those consequences.

“To protect the public interest and have experts that are well staffed and compensated to address all of these issues that are essential to our kids with mental health,” said Sen. Welch.

The roundtable forum in Barre Thursday had three panelists and an audience full of people conscious about this issue.

Senator Sanders said he’s holding these roundtables across Vermont to hear from families about their concerns. He said it’s all about getting more clinicians and counselors into schools.

“What we want to do is grow a sense of community. Right now, a lot of people are feeling isolated, they’re feeling lonely, they’re feeling like they’re a part of something bigger than themselves, so I think Vermont can be a leader in bringing people together,” said Sen. Sanders.

Those in attendance said there’s a lack of mental health resources in the state. The Congressional Delegation said they hope to change that.

