Vt. gravel bike racer remembers time in Tour de France

PEACHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tour de France kicks off Saturday and one Vermonter remembers his own time in the race.

Ian Boswell is a professional gravel rider living in Peacham Vermont. He raced in the Tour de France in 2018 and is now one of the top gravel bike racers in the country.

“Go for a ride today.

“Yeah, I guess I didn’t actually learn how to ride a bike till I was seven. Both my parents were into kind of endurance sports my dad did triathlons and then road cycling. My mom was a mountain biker.

“Then eventually I was big enough to fit on my mom’s road bike you know the seat all the way slammed down and you know, barely able to reach the brakes and jumped in a local kind of a local circuit race that was in my in town in Oregon, where I grew up. And one-one race because you know, that kind of got me hooked.

“Cycling was kind of the one sport that allowed me to kind of see what I was capable of doing is really like a sense of freedom at first when you could, you know, have the independence of the bike when I was 14. I went to Nationals for the first time out in Utah. First year had like a disaster. I had some mechanical issues, went back the second year and actually won the time trial and the Criterium and was top five in the road race. So I kind of knew like, hey, on a national level, I’m competing, mentally, you know, a global, you know, going to the World Championships when I was 18 and Moscow, Russia.

“Eventually in 2013. I moved over to Europe full-time race. For Team Sky, which is a British team who had won the Tour the year prior to me joining the team, I think, especially as an American rider, you know, it just has so much more recognition and so much more prestige to ride in. In the tour. The Tour de France is a 21-day bike race in France.

“There are two rest days there are 21 teams 180 some odd writers, teams are broken up by kind of examples, private teams, their nationality may be of some importance to sponsors, but it’s not necessarily a priority. And so you have the yellow jersey which is the leader of the overall they have the lowest accumulated time over the 21 days. There’s then the green jersey, which was the sprint classification. And so there are sprint points at the finish line and sometimes midway through a stage. Then there’s the white jersey, which is the lowest accumulated time for a rider under the age of 25. And the last classification is the polka dot jersey and that is for the best climber.

“You know everyone’s got a bike line around somewhere we all start riding bikes as kids and we love it and you can then go out and you know get on your bike and pull out your phone or your bike computer and see like what does it feel like to go 40 miles an hour down a hill you know, what does it feel like to be you know, inches away from other riders and July is the best month to get out and ride your bike. In Vermont.

