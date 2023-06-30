Vt. officials reject proposal to turn state office building in homeless shelter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont has rejected a proposal from the city of Burlington to turn the state’s Cherry Street office building into a homeless shelter.

The Scott administration announced earlier this year it wanted to sell the building as part of a plan to consolidate state government. In the wake of the pandemic, much of the workforce based there is now working remotely.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked the state if the city could turn part of the building into a temporary low-barrier congregate shelter for 50 adults. The mayor learned this week the answer is “No.”

”The only reason that we’ve heard is that they don’t want it to interfere with their plans to redevelop that property. But that doesn’t make any sense because what we’ve proposed is a temporary shelter just for this summer. Their redevelopment plans are gonna take many months to take shape and this -- it could be open and closed before there would be any impact on those plans,” the mayor said.

Weinberger says the city will continue to look at other options for a temporary shelter as it deals with a surge in homeless people exiting the state hotel program He says if the state does move to sell the building, the city actually has the right of first refusal to purchase it.

