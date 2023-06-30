BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! It’s been another hazy day out there, with air quality ranging from “moderate” to “unhealthy” across our area this evening. The worst air quality is in the St. Lawrence Valley, southern Vermont and parts of the Adirondacks. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through tonight, but expect the haze to remain with us through Saturday and likely into Sunday too.

While a stray shower is possible tonight, it should be a quiet, muggy night with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s. Unsettled weather returns this weekend, but Saturday will be the drier and hotter of the two weekend days. The first half of the day will be the best window for outdoor activities if you aren’t sensitive to the smoke.

Storms will develop through the day Saturday, first across northern New York, then weakening and drifting into Vermont. The best chance to see a stronger storm with gusty winds or small hail would be across northern New York or northwestern Vermont. Any storms that develop Saturday or Sunday could once again contain heavy downpours and we’ll have to monitor the potential for localized flooding through the weekend.

Some showers with embedded thunder will continue to move through the area into Saturday night, and scattered showers or storms will be possible through the day on Sunday. The 3rd and 4th of July will also be unsettled, with chances for showers or storms, but it shouldn’t be all day rain. Warmer, drier weather builds in for a couple days by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.