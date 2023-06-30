BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It’s the last day of June and we will finally get the sunshine back after a week of rainy, stormy, cloudy weather, thanks to that slow-moving low pressure system, which has now, finally, drifted away to the east. There is just a slight chance for a quick, pop-up shower or rumble of thunder over the higher terrain this afternoon.

However, the sunshine will be hazy, thanks to that Canadian wildfire smoke, which has worked its way back into the northeast and looks to stick around into much of the weekend.

The weekend weather does become unsettled again, as it has done for the last several weekends. Saturday will start with sunshine in the morning, but showers & thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, mainly across northern NY, then moving eastward into northern VT during the late afternoon & evening. Those storms will be widely scattered, but they could also be on the strong to severe side, creating locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, some hail, and frequent lightning.

Sunday will be even wetter, with periods of rain and a few embedded thunderstorms.

Both the 3rd and 4th of July will feature partly sunny skies, but also a good chance for more showers and possible thunderstorms to flare up, mainly during the afternoon hours. Hopefully, fireworks will go off without a hitch from the weather.

After the holiday is over, then skies will be clearing out for Wednesday & Thursday, and it will be getting hotter with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the weather and smoke trends as we go through the long holiday weekend, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, both on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.