Pete Wilk returns to Lake Monsters

Manager was diagnosed with glioblastoma in January
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters are in a familiar place, sitting first in the Futures League standings exactly halfway through their 62-game regular season schedule.

But it’s fair to say something - or, someone - has been missing.

Two-time FCBL Manager of the Year Pete Wilk was diagnosed with glioblastoma in January, and has been undergoing treatment at Duke since then. The team has dedicated this season to their skipper, and the community here in Burlington has stepped up as part of a GoFundMe effort that has already raised nearly $90,000 for Pete and his family. On Thursday, Wilk arrived back in Burlington, ready to attack his third season in charge of the Monsters.

“I’m home, just fantastic. This place is very special to me and my family,” Wilk said. “The organization has been unbelievably supportive, not surprisingly, and we are truly blessed to be back. For what I have, I’m in the world’s best doctor’s hands. He’s known as the world’s expert for what I have and I could not be more blessed. So I’m just saluting and charging up the hill, he tells me what to do, when to do it, and that’s what I do. And he tells me we can beat it, and I will beat it - not treat it, beat it. He uses the word beat. So I’m gonna beat this thing, and I am beating it. I feel good, and I could not be more thrilled to be up here right now.”

