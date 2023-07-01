Advertise With Us
Teach America to swim brings lessons to the N.E.K.

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s summer time, and that means folks all over are taking a dip to cool off. Teach America to Swim is instructing rural kids in the Northeast Kingdom how to swim safely. This is there first week of a summer jam packed with lessons, and they have a class of 145. Each summer they teach six to eight hundred kids to swim. The company is a subsidiary of the Aquatic Connection. They’re hired by schools, towns and day cares to teach basic water safety and survival skills to kids who normally wouldn’t learn. “My second graders told me that they didn’t know how to swim, and they spend all summer long fishing by the lake, playing by the water, and for somebody that grew up on the ocean that was like a really scary thought.” said Sabrina Keller, the founder of the Aquatic Connection. Keller said that when she moved to the Northeast Kingdom to teach second grade, there wasn’t anyone teaching those kids how to swim. The Red Cross taught lessons there before, but there was a significant gap where students were missing out on learning to swim. For parents hoping to get their children involved, or other communities wanting to provide swim lessons, they can register or request teach America to Swim on their website.

