U.S. Coast Guard launches operation, Dry Water

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fourth of July boaters will be flooding Lake Champlain this weekend and that means the U.S. Coast Guard will be on the water patrolling for bad behavior.

They’re deploying additional vessels for operation dry water. An initiative to deter boaters from drinking and driving.

Like driving a car the legal blood alcohol limit for driving a boat is .08.

Anyone above and behind the wheel is subject to fines or at risk of getting arrested.

“An increased monitoring of suspicious behavior, such as same thing as driving a car -- swerving, erratic behvior behind the wheel of the boat. So that’s the main focus of operation dry water this weekend” said Andrew Manzoline of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officers will be positioned in the harbors by the bays and all over Lake Champlain.

You can call the Coast Guard if you’re concerned about another boat’s safety.

