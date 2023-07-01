What-to-do Saturday, July 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

Catch the opening performance of the Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour. There’s an afternoon matinee at 1:00 and a 6 o’clock evening show. Every summer, a freshly auditioned company of troupers aged 10 to 18 hit the roads of New England to tour. They’ll complete 50 shows in just 6 six weeks- but they’ll start this weekend in Greensboro. Tickets cost $20 for kids and $35 for adults.

Soak up some summer fun with splash dance - the Burlington city arts’ weekly DJ-fueled dance party in City Hall Park. Kids can splash the day away in City Hall Park’s interactive, wheelchair-accessible fountain while some of Vermont’s best DJs spin the decks. This program will run on Fridays and Saturdays, doubling the good vibes and fountains of fun. You can check out the lineup on their website. The dancing starts at 1:00 p.m. today and will be completely free.

Brandon, Vermont will be celebrating Independence Day with a grand parade downtown. This year, there will be bands in the parks, the heritage train giving rides up park street and two auction sites, there will be a beer garden, a world-famous little Debbie Swiss cake roll eating contest, an evening street dance and fireworks at dusk. The fun starts at 9:00 a.m. you can see the full schedule on their website.

