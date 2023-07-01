BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy weekend, everyone, and welcome to July! The new month and will get off to an active start in the weather, and we are looking at wet & stormy weather each day right through the 4th of July.

Most of us just had a hot & humid summer day today - very July-like! But that wildfire smoke was awfully thick, making it hard to breathe at times, especially for folks with respiratory problems. Also, your pets can have problems with this air, too. Make sure they are not overstressed. The Air Quality Alert is still in effect through the rest of this Saturday.

As of late afternoon, some strong thunderstorm cells have flared up over northern NY. Those showers & thunderstorms will continue to move slowly eastward into the northern Champlain Valley into the evening hours. The main threat from these thunderstorms is locally heavy downpours. There could also be some brief, strong wind gusts as well as frequent lightning and small hail. These storms will generally be confined to northern NY and the northern Champlain Valley through the evening hours, so the farther south & east you are from the Champlain Valley, you should be okay for the rest of the day.

Some showers & thunderstorms will last into the overnight hours as the activity slowly moves eastward and southward.

We will all get in on wet weather for Sunday. Several waves of rain will move through with some embedded thunderstorms. There could be some heavy downpours again, and some minor, local flooding problems could arise.

For the 3rd & 4th of July on Monday & Tuesday, this active weather will continue, with more rounds of showers & thunderstorms coming through, mostly during the afternoon hours. Hopefully, things will settle down during the evening hours in order to get the fireworks going.

Once we get past the long holiday weekend, then things will clear out, at least for a couple of days. Both Wednesday & Thursday are looking partly sunny, but it will be hot, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the active weather over the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-speed on the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

