BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy weekend, everyone, and welcome to July! The new month and will get off to an active start in the weather, and we are looking at wet & stormy weather each day right through the 4th of July.

For most of us, today will just be a typical, hot & humid summer day with a lot of sunshine. But we will still be dealing with that smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires.

It will get more active mid-to-late afternoon in northern NY and the northern Champlain Valley when a frontal system starts to move in with a round of showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and possible hail. The worst of this weather will be closer to the Canadian border. There should be no problems from these strong storms the farther south & east you are.

We will all get in on wet weather for Sunday. Several waves of rain will move through with some embedded thunderstorms. Some minor, local flooding problems could arise.

For the 3rd & 4th of July on Monday & Tuesday, this active weather will continue, with more rounds of showers & thunderstorms coming through, mostly during the afternoon hours. Hopefully, things will settle down during the evening hours in order to get the fireworks going.

Once we get past the long holiday weekend, then things will clear out, at least for a couple of days. Both Wednesday & Thursday are looking partly sunny, but it will be hot, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the active weather over the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-speed on the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

