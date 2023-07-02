Advertise With Us
Ammonia leak causes staff at Leddy Arena to evacuate

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An ammonia leak caused maintenance staff at Leddy Arena to be cleared from the building overnight Saturday.

The Burlington fire department responded to the arena just after midnight Saturday. When they got there, crews found that a strong smell of ammonia was present.

The building was then cleared.

The state hazardous materials team arrived on scene at around 2:00 am.

They entered the arena, and were able to find the source of the leak and isolate it by closing a valve in the pump room.

Responders say that by 6:30 a.m. the ammonia levels in the building were back to zero.

Burlington parks, recreation and waterfront expects to return to regularly scheduled activities in the arena on Monday.

