Burlington Beaches reopen after Cyanobacteria bloom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Burlington beaches are back open for the July 4th holiday weekend after cyanobacteria blooms caused closures.

Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae blooms, can make people and pets sick, o experts say it’s not safe to get in water where its present.

Burlington parks, recreation and waterfront says that after tests and inspections for the bacteria and its toxins the waters have been deemed safe.

Just in time for those wanting to enjoy the weekend’s warm sunny weather.

