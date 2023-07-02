Cabot rummage sale raises money for schools

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Cabot participated in an old tradition this holiday weekend.

Cabot’s annual 4th of July rummage sale has been taking donations for several days.

The town comes together to raise money for the Cabot school activities fund.

The sale brings in hundreds of dollars for kids that might not have the extra money to go on field trips and participate in other school activities.

And organizers say the funds are essential this year, since everything is so expensive.

“Everything is very expensive, it feels like you can’t leave the house without spending one hundred dollars these days. I think it’s going to be an increasing challenge especially with small schools. To have any extra funding for the little things,” said Lydia Pitkin.

The rummage sale will be at the Cabot school gym on the 4th and there will be a free day on the 5th.

