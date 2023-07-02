Checking in with Alisa Kresge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When UVM’s season ended in March, it didn’t take long for the Cats’ hunger to set back in.

“A real eye-opening moment for me was when the bus pulled up coming back from Storrs, and I told the players to shut it down. They were texting assistant coaches like “wait, we can’t be in the gym at all?” head coach Alisa Kresge said. “I was like, oh my gosh, what a problem to have. It was like they got a taste of what the potential is here and they didn’t want to let that slide, and they wanted to get back to work.”

As the reigning conference champions, this particular group of Catamounts is in uncharted territory. To help guide them through it, they’re leaning back on their mindfulness training, something that helped kick-start their 17-game winning streak over the winter.

“This group, this coaching staff, we have not experienced this. Our players have not experienced this. There’s this mindset that you want to defend what you did,” Kresge said. “It’s something we are already talking about, some mental training is going to be really important, that was a huge turning point for our team last season. Building off of that, a little different, tweaking to now. Also, picking coach [John] Becker’s brain, he’s been through it a lot. It’s going to be something that we know, we’ve identified, we’re going to have to work through it as it comes. It’s the first time for all of us.”

Most of UVM’s rotation is back from last year, but there will be one glaring absence, as guard Cat Gilwee will miss the season as she recovers from a lower body injury. The team’s three-point leader in 2023 won’t be out there in uniform, but Kresge says her presence on the bench will still play a major role for this team.

“I think Cat is going to take on a role that she’s forced into, but excited about. The way Cat goes about her business is a much more of a mother hen, but she has all the respect and knowledge, and I think it’s going to be really healthy to help all our young players,” Kresge said. “There are highs and lows throughout the season, I think Cat is going to do an incredible job of being another support layer. It’s always different when you’re not on the court. It’s going to be great for her, making the most of a tough situation.”

The biggest win of the offseason was the announced returns of fifth-years Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason, lifelong teammates who have started just shy of 200 combined games together at UVM. Having already left a legacy with the program over their four years, they’re eyeing the next step in their fifth and final one.

“They want this last year to really be it. I think they’re ready to achieve something a little bit more,” Kresge said. “The reality is, it’s going to be really, really hard, so I think they know. They’ve grown, they’ve made some mistakes in the four years, maybe they took time off here or things like that, and their body reacted or didn’t react, and I think they really soaked up those four years and evaluated it and realized there’s a lot of things they want to do, and they’re not taking any chances. They’re putting in that time, and they’re setting the tone for this program.”

The Cats return fellow starters Bella Vito and Anna Olson, as well as a few newcomers, as they hope to re-claim their spot atop America East.

“It’s a special group and we’re excited to add some new faces to it, but we’re really excited about the leadership that’s coming back and the experience that’s coming back,” Kresge said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.