Flooding creates emergency situation in Clinton County N.Y.

ELLENBURG, N.Y. (WCAX) - Overnight rainfall Sunday has caused an emergency situation for Clinton County N.Y. residents.

That area of the state has seen between four to seven inches of rain over the past 24 hours, with the expected rainfall rate being .25 to .75 inches an hour.

Weather experts say the flooding is localized in the Ellenburg area, where an immense amount of water is shutting down those roadways leading to swift water rescues, and leaving people who live in the area extremely concerned.

“It’s never been this bad, I have lived here all my life and it’s never been this bad. It started around 3:30 this morning, and it’s just gotten worse,” said Rick Guerin of Ellenburg.

Just after 2:00 Sunday afternoon, N.Y. Governor, Kathy Hochul issued a statement.

In it, she shared that employees with the state’s office of emergency management had been deployed to the area to provide support for local leaders.

In the statement, the governor also issued a flash flood warning for the entirety of Clinton County set to end at 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

Gov. Hochul also says she is “closely monitoring the situation... and is encouraging all residents to “avoid flooded roads, carefully monitor local forecasts, and prepare supplies in the unlikely event of an evacuation order.”

The National Weather Service says they are planning on doing a flood survey in Clinton County on Monday.

