Gilman Methodist Church under new ownership after more than a decade

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GILMAN, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Legion and its partners purchased the Gilman Methodist church on Friday. The church that was left more than a decade without a congregation is beginning a new chapter. The purchase was made possible by a crowdsource fundraising campaign that drew money from military chaplains from across the country, community members at events and even four girl scouts. The real estate agent, also a military veteran, who sold the church reduced his commission by $5,000. Now, the organizers behind Reverend George L. Fox memorial chapel are beginning renovations. They meet next week to start planning for A.D.A. compliance and the installation of a museum.

“We are just on cloud nine realizing that we have done this and we can give this back to the Gilman community.” said Corrinna Colson of the American Legion auxiliary department.

A chaplain named Bobby Siewierski has already been chosen to lead the congregation. They are planning on opening the church to the public February 3, 2024.

