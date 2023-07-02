Gilman Methodist Church under new ownership after more than a decade

GILMAN, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Legion and its partners purchased the Gilman Methodist church on Friday. The church that was left more than a decade without a congregation is beginning a new chapter. The purchase was made possible by a crowdsource fundraising campaign that drew money from military chaplains from across the country, community members at events and even four girl scouts. The real estate agent, also a military veteran, who sold the church reduced his commission by $5,000. Now, the organizers behind Reverend George L. Fox memorial chapel are beginning renovations. They meet next week to start planning for A.D.A. compliance and the installation of a museum.

“We are just on cloud nine realizing that we have done this and we can give this back to the Gilman community.” said Corrinna Colson of the American Legion auxiliary department.

A chaplain named Bobby Siewierski has already been chosen to lead the congregation. They are planning on opening the church to the public February 3, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.