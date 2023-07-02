The Great Race returns to St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The great race, a popular triathlon, has been a part of the St. Albans community since 1979 and since then, it’s has brought in a variety of different athletes.

The 42nd Annual Great Race returned for the 4th of July weekend. The much-anticipated Bay Day, a community-wide summer Independence Day celebration.

The events at St. Albans Bay included a triathlon with kayaks, local vendors, food trucks, music and more. Although there were competitive races, some people, including the winner, say it’s all about getting together.

“The same way as I feel about losing actually it’s not a big deal it’s a fun race everybody is very competitive, but everybody is very accommodating and it’s just a fun event to do,” said Curt Weeber, the overall winner.

People of all ages participated in the triathlon, and the event was a first for even more experienced athletes.

“I’ve been a runner for a while. I trained for ultra marathon, and I was recruited to do a running portion on a team and then that team dropped out and we looked into, and I was like let’s just give it a try,” said Steven Merrill, winner of 39 and under age group.

Regardless of winning or losing, participants say it was a fun day.

“And I’ve been participating in the great race for 15 years no victories today but had a great time competing,” said Chris Befell.

Even vendors enjoyed supporting the community, and the town fire department showed off their culinary skills with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill.

“I think the whole day is great seeing all the community out supporting the racers and then of course we have a great firework show down by the bay,” said Todd Marlow.

