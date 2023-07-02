Greensboro celebrates 30 years of conservation

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Today, the Greensboro historical society will celebrate 50 years of land conservation with the opening of a new exhibit that highlights their towns most treasured parcels. The Greensboro land trust turns 30 this year. The exhibit features panels that describe what makes 21 of the 48 conserved properties in Greensboro so special. They have a kids corner for learning about wildlife, a case with products made possible through land conservation, and paintings made by artists inspired by conserved land. Clive Gray’s father was one of the first in the town to conserve his land. He has carried on his father’s legacy.

“I have know Greensboro since the 1930′s, and it’s always struck me as a beautiful, rural community, and I want to see it stay that way.” said Gray

Visiting the exhibit is free and made possible by donations and will be open all summer.

