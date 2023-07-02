Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Island pond celebrates Independence Day

Island Pond
Island Pond(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - People in island pond gathered at the Lakeside Park Pavilion to have fun and get ready for the Fourth of July.

At the event there was a barbecue as well as a kids scavenger hunt.

Organizers also spent the day setting up for the evenings festivities as well, building up the stage for Jamie lee Thurston to perform, and getting ready for the big fireworks display.

Vendors at the event say it’s a unique way to celebrate both the community and the holiday.

“This event will be part of the town’s celebration. it’s not really a dedicated old home day like a lot of the towns in the states, NH and VT,” said toy vendor Roy Liard.

Organizers say they were happy the events were able to bring the independence day energy to island pond ahead of the holiday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP say multiple law-enforcement agencies were responding to an “emergency situation” at a home...
Middlebury armed standoff ends peacefully
EMS crews respond to a motorcycle crash on Route 15 In Essex Jct. Thursday.
Essex Junction crash sends one to the hospital
File photo
High Court student loan forgiveness ruling hits home
Courtesy: Robin Bradley
Region remains under air quality alert
File image
New law expands Vt. child tax credit

Latest News

Burlington Beaches reopen after Cyanobacteria bloom
Burlington Beaches reopen after Cyanobacteria bloom
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Montpelier police make arrest in child luring investigation
New laws effecting gun sales in Vermont begin Saturday
Vermont law requiring 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases takes effect
Ammonia leak causes staff at Leddy Arena to evacuate
Ammonia leak causes staff at Leddy Arena to evacuate