Island pond celebrates Independence Day

ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - People in island pond gathered at the Lakeside Park Pavilion to have fun and get ready for the Fourth of July.

At the event there was a barbecue as well as a kids scavenger hunt.

Organizers also spent the day setting up for the evenings festivities as well, building up the stage for Jamie lee Thurston to perform, and getting ready for the big fireworks display.

Vendors at the event say it’s a unique way to celebrate both the community and the holiday.

“This event will be part of the town’s celebration. it’s not really a dedicated old home day like a lot of the towns in the states, NH and VT,” said toy vendor Roy Liard.

Organizers say they were happy the events were able to bring the independence day energy to island pond ahead of the holiday.

